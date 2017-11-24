Republican senators support disciplined Air Force colonel

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – A group of U.S. senators have signed a letter in support of an officer who says he was wrongly disciplined after refusing to sign a certificate of appreciation to the same-sex spouse of a retiring master sergeant.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz and Roy Blunt are among the Republican senators who signed the letter sent to the Air Force secretary earlier this month in support of Air Force Col. Leland Bohannon.

Bohannon cited his religious beliefs for not signing the certificate, and he was relieved of his command of the inspection agency at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico following his decision in May. An Equal Opportunity complaint against him was later substantiated.