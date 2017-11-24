November 24th Morning Rush: Crowds gather for Black Friday

1. The biggest shopping day of the year kicked off overnight. Now many are calling it Grey Thursday, but the Black Friday madness kicked off Friday morning. Stampedes of shoppers around the country rushed to find the best deal as soon as doors opened. Locally, Cabela’s is trying to get people in the door this Black Friday with giveaways and perks available to the first 600 people. Industry experts say this one-day shopping extravaganza has really been going on all month. Retailers offering constant discounts to get people through their doors and spending cash. Adobe Analytics is forecasting this coming Monday as the largest online shopping day in US history.

Full Story: After weeks of deals, stores aim to draw Black Friday crowds

2. A woman is waking up in jail after she was caught on camera breaking into a home by crawling in through a doggy door. Video shows that Christina Nelms crawled into this home in the Foothills early Thursday. She rummaged through items on a table, grabbed a backpack and takes off. Police say she also grabbed an iPhone and keys to a Subaru. Police say they tracked the iPhone and it led them to her in that car. Police arrested Nelms.

Full Story: Woman crawls through doggy door, steals homeowner’s car

3. All is quiet across the state today with afternoon temperatures soaring well into the 60s, 70s and 80s under a mostly sunny sky.

Full Story: Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

4. Tickets for the annual Luminaria Tour go on sale Friday morning. The tour starts at the Albuquerque Convention Center and will take riders through Old Town and the Country Club neighborhoods. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m.

Full Story: Luminaria Tour Ticket Information

5. Early bird holiday decorators now have an excuse for getting a jump start. A new study says the sooner you light up your Christmas tree, the happier you’ll be. The study from the Journal of Environmental Psychology says decorating early gives you a rush of nostalgia and cheers you up. The study also claims people who live in decorated houses are considered more friendly and sociable during the holiday season.

Morning’s Top Stories