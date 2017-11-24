New Mexico museum celebrates century of art

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – The New Mexico Museum of Art is marking its centennial year with a special reopening.

Officials say the daylong celebration is set for Saturday. It will include events in the museum, the surrounding streets and on the historic plaza in downtown Santa Fe.

According to museum archives, the original opening in 1917 spurred art patrons from as far away as New York to board trains for the trek to Santa Fe.

Since then, the museum has been collecting and exhibiting artwork by noted artists from New Mexico and elsewhere with the help of various funds and donors.

The permanent collection includes the work of Georgia O’Keeffe, dozens of objects related to the New Deal and the Taos Society of Artists as well as pieces by Salvador Dali and Paul Cezanne.