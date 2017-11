ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Attorney General wants people to be aware of certain schemes while shopping online this holiday season.

AG Hector Balderas says scammers will try to impersonate well-known websites.

He says at a glance the page may look similar to the real website, but there will be a missing letter or small changes.

The AG’s office says to keep yourself safe, make sure the website address is “HTTPS” and has a padlock icon next to the address.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps