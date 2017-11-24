New Mexicans head out for Black Friday to snag door-buster deals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Stores across the Duke City are hoping the sales and door-buster deals they’re offering entice people to get out and shop this Black Friday.

One of the places seeing a lot of traffic Friday is the Coronado Mall. Doors there opened at 6 a.m.

Millions of Americans are flooding retailers Friday in hopes of cashing in on big savings and the Coronado Mall is no exception.

Even before doors opened Friday morning, many shoppers had already got a leg up on their holiday spending. Experts say consumers across the country had already spent more than $1.5 billion online Thursday evening.

Those online deals, plus stores like JCPenny, Kohl’s and Macy’s that opened on Thanksgiving day has created fewer crowds for Black Friday shoppers and they’re pretty happy about it.

“It wasn’t as crazy as I thought it was going to be,” said one shopper.

“We woke up at 5 a.m. because we were expecting it would be so much more crowded, and it wasn’t crowded,” said another shopper.

This is good news for people like Evalynn and Chelsea Kettering who drove all the way from Gallup, New Mexico to get a jump start on Christmas shopping.

“We woke up at 11 p.m. and got here around 2 a.m,” said both Evalynn and Chelsea Kettering.

If you are looking to get a start on your holiday shopping, the Coronado Mall will be open until 10 p.m.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps