Man accused of threatening couple with pipe wrench

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thanksgiving dinner quickly turned into chaos for a family confronted by a man with a wrench.

Police say a couple arrived at their family’s home near Gibson and Broadway for Thanksgiving. They were met by Juan Gonzalez, armed with a pipe wrench.

The couple tells police he was outside their vehicle, holding a wrench as if to hit their car.

The pair got out of their car after hitting Gonzalez with the door. Gonzalez approached them again with the wrench still raised.

He eventually went into his home.

He was later taken into custody after a standoff.

