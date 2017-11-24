Luminaria Tour tickets sell out in one hour

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tickets for the annual Luminaria Tour on Christmas Eve are sold out.

Tickets for the tour went on sale Friday at 10 a.m. By 11 a.m., all the tickets were sold out.

Last year, they sold out in less than four hours.

“For generations of New Mexicans and visitors, this is one of the highlights of the holiday season,” said Bruce Rizzieri, Director of ABQ RIDE in a news release. “We are happy to once again participate in 53-year tradition for ABQ RIDE; 63 years, if you count the first ever Luminaria Tour in 1955.”

The tour begins and ends at the Albuquerque Convention Center and takes you through Old Town and the Country Club neighborhoods.

