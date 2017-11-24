Lobo men’s basketball fight to the finish against TCU and come up short

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE) -The Lobos put up a fight against the undefeated TCU Horned Frogs in the semifinals of the Emerald Coast Classic in Florida Friday, but came up short in a 69-67 defeat. Sam Logwood led the Lobos in scoring with 27 points, 6 rebounds and 1 assist. The loss marked the third straight setback for first-year coach Paul Weir and his squad.

The Lobos lead early in the game, but once they lost the lead they spent the rest of the game playing catch up. With only 11.6 seconds left in the game, Lobo guard Chris McNeal buried a three-point shot to pull his team within two at 69-67. To get the ball back the Lobos committed a foul and got a break when TCU failed to convert on free throws.

That lead to another trip down the floor and another opportunity for the Lobos to try and win the game. With less than two seconds to play, Chris McNeal got a clean look at the basket, but his three-point attempt resulted in an air ball. McNeal scored 12 points in the loss so did Antino Jackson. Kenrich Williams led TCU with 23 points. Once again the Lobos were short on rebounds as TCU snatched 46 boards off the glass compared to the Lobos 35.

The Lobos also struggled from the three-point line, shooting only 20 percent on 6 of 30 attempts. TCU struggles at the free throw line gave the Lobos a chance at winning. The Horned Frogs only shot nearly 53 percent compared to 83 percent for the Lobos. With the loss, the Lobos dropped to 2-3. TCU remains perfect on the season at 5-0.

The Lobos will play the winner of Maryland and St.Bonaventure next. That game has a 2 p.m. mountain start time and can be seen on CBS Sports Network.