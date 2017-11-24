KRQE hosts a mini-performance of the beloved musical classic: “Peter and the Wolf”

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Local musicians brighten the KRQE studio with an early-morning performance of the children’s classic tale, “Peter and The Wolf”.

Stile Music Initiative is excited to present Peter & the Wolf, live at the UNM College of Fine Arts Downtown Studio on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 7:00 p.m. There will also be a matinee performance on Sunday, Nov. 26 at 2:00 p.m.

The event will feature musicians and alumni from the University of New Mexico’s Music Department and artists from the Albuquerque community. Bahamian baritone, Tychiko Cox, will narrate the popular children’s tale and Sarita Sol González will open the show with original performance poetry.

This event is open to the public and is arranged to be a fun outing for the entire family on Thanksgiving weekend.

The Stile Music Initiative was created as a platform for young artists in New Mexico to come together and share great art and music with old and new friends.The goal of the organization is to connect this collective of artists with local audiences by performing at informal venues in hopes of fostering a deeper appreciation of all the art forms.

Meanwhile, KRQE viewers were treated to a mini-performance from the ensemble ahead of this weekend’s holiday show.

Admission is free and donations are welcomed.

For more information, visit the Stile Music Initiative website.