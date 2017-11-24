Kristen’s Friday Afternoon Forecast

FRIDAY: All is quiet across the state today with afternoon temperatures soaring well into the 60s, 70s and 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will generally range from 5-15mph out of the west. No significant rain or snow is expected within statelines… making today the 50th consecutive day of no precipitation in Albuquerque.

SATURDAY: A weak cold front diving in over the Northeast Plains will drop temperatures 5°-10° across eastern NM. Because temps were so unseasonably warm ahead of the front, even with the drop in temps behind the front, highs will still be near to slightly *above average. Expect mostly 50s, 60s and 70s across the state and plenty of sunshine overhead.

SUNDAY: Spectacular day! Afternoon highs well climb well into the 50s, 60s and 70s with nothing but sunshine stretched from stateline to stateline.