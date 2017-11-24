John’s Friday Evening Forecast

The unseasonably warm weather will continue across the state through the weekend. A cold front will sweep across the east Saturday, pulling temperatures back a few degrees, but still above average. The ridge of high pressure in the upper levels will continue to work across the state through Monday.

A storm system will scrape across the northern half of the state on Tuesday. This will give the northern high terrain a shot at a few snow showers. The bigger story will be gusty winds across the state and a big cool down that will bring temperatures down by 15° – 20°.