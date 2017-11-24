Harrowing tale of rescued animals is nothing short of a “holiday miracle”

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Watermelon Mountain Ranch shares the harrowing tale of rescue – and unrivaled support – during their recent life-saving mission to save 50 animals from a high-kill shelter.

On November 17, Watermelon Mountain Ranch went on a Mercy Mission to a Southern New Mexico shelter to save the lives of 50 animals (dogs and cats) that were on death-row. Some of the dogs on board included: a three-legged boxer puppy that had recently had his leg amputated, a very pregnant hound mix (x-rays show 10-13 puppies), her terrified sister and many more. The transport also included several litters of very young kittens.

During the transport back to Rio Rancho, the shuttle broke down just outside of Vaughn, New Mexico. One desperate Facebook post later, ten vehicles arrived to the scene, picking up all the dogs, cats (and the driver) previously stranded on the side of the highway in the pitch black of the night. Fosters and staff stayed up late and met the transport at the ranch at midnight to ensure all of the animals had safe/warm areas to spend the night.

Thanks to the amazing WMR supporters, nearly every single dog on that transport is now in the safety of a temporary foster. However, funds are needed to help offset the cost of care and to prepare those pets to be adopted into their “furever” homes.

To make a donation, foster one of the transport animals or just learn more…visit the Watermelon Mtn. Ranch website.