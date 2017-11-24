FBI: Customer shot at departing bank robbery suspect

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) — The FBI says a customer at a northern New Mexico bank shot at a departing robbery suspect outside the bank but apparently didn’t hit anyone.

FBI spokesman Frank Fisher says the suspect remains at large and that the FBI’s investigation of the robbery Tuesday at a Los Alamos National Bank branch in White Rock.

Fisher didn’t respond to requests for information about other aspects of the incident, including the customer’s actions, and Los Alamos County Police Chief Dino Sgambellone (SCAM’-buh-lone) didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Los Alamos Monitor reported that several witnesses reported hearing shots before police arrived after an armed man dressed in black held up the bank.

White Rock is a bedroom community to Los Alamos and 18 miles (29 kilometers) northwest of Santa Fe.