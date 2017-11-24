Drought expands along Arizona-New Mexico border

ALBUQUERUQUE, N.M. (AP) – Drought is expanding its grip on New Mexico and parts of the Southwest once again thanks to a stretch of warm, dry weather.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque say Friday marks the 50th consecutive day without measurable rain in Albuquerque.

While the state’s most populous area is still far from setting any dryness records, many parts of New Mexico are seeing unseasonably warm temperatures that are helping to dry out soils and exacerbate the problem.

Many cities topped out Thursday in the 60s and 70s. In western New Mexico, Grants broke a previous record with a high of 67.

Forecasters say New Mexico is on track to mark the warmest November on record.

As for moisture, the latest maps show abnormally dry and low-level drought conditions have expanded slightly along the Arizona-New Mexico border.