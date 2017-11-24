Deployment of New Mexico officers to Puerto Rico is extended

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) – The voluntary deployment of six Las Cruces police officers from their southern New Mexico city to Puerto Rico to help with the recovery from Hurricane Maria has been extended by two weeks.

Police Chief Jaime Montoya says the officers who deployed Nov. 14 were to have returned Saturday but now are to return on Dec. 9.

Montoya says the officers are working with state police personnel from Boston, New Jersey, Montana and New York on duties ranging from traffic control to calls involving looting, crashes and crisis intervention.