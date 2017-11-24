Boy Scouts selling Christmas trees hope for a better season this year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – From two feet to nine, Boy Scout Troop 409 has pretty much any type of Christmas tree you could want this holiday season.

“Colorado Blue Spruce, and then this row is Scotch Pine,” said one Boy Scout to a customer.

Selling trees is a tradition for the troop.

“We do it pretty much every year and have been for years,” said the troop’s leader, Tyson Biewen.

And it’s not only a way to teach the boys life skills.

“Making a schedule and showing up when they’ve signed up to work, dealing with people the customers that come in, answering their questions,” said Biewan.

It is also a big source of income for the troop.

“It helps pay for equipment and trips and getting into national parks, and all the things the boys need,” he said.

Troop 409 can use all the help they can get after a rough season last year.

“Last year was a little slow because a lot of people didn’t know we were here,” said Biewan.

The troop ended up giving away over a hundred trees, some of which usually sell for up to 85 dollars. Then, this fall, someone stole the trailer they use for tree sales.

“APD recovered it like the next day. It was blocking an alley, but we still had to do some repairs, fixing the windows, fixing the door,” said Biewan.

He said the fee alone to get it off the impound lot was enough to break the bank. But, with only a few trees sold this year, they’ve still found a way to keep their heads up as they help each customer with care in hopes of a better year.

‘We’re doing Christmas trees, who doesn’t like that?” said Biewan.

Troop 409 started their first day of sales the day after Thanksgiving, at 725 Juan Tabo NE. They will be selling trees up until Christmas.

