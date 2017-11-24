Big-I named as one of the worst interchanges in the world

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is one of the busiest stretches of road for Albuquerque drivers and thousands drive the Big I every day. Now, it is being called one of the most insane interchanges in the world.

The Big-I in Albuquerque is part of many people’s daily commute.

“Everyday taking my daughter to school,” said Michelle Gutierrez.

“Couple times a week, probably 4-5 times a week,” said Ashlene Korcek.

“I go on the interchange probably every other day,” said Michael Gutierrez.

For many drivers, their experiences on the busy interchange have not been positive.

“In the morning during rush hour, it’s always very dangerous,” said Michelle Gutierrez.

“Getting on at the Rio Grande entrance, you kind of have to get over about three lanes, then to get through it, it’s always different lanes going different speeds,” said Korecek.

“It’s very nerve-racking, very stressful,” said Michael Gutierrez.

Out of ten interchanges, Listopedia on YouTube, ranks the Big-I as the eighth most insane interchange in the world.

That is something Albuquerque drivers were quick to agree with.

“I feel like there’s always something happening. There’s always a fender bender of some sort,” said Michael Gutierrez.

“It’s a combination of congestion because of it being a big interchange and the sunlight,” said Ashlene Korcek.

“I probably seen at least three a week, in fact, I was involved in an accident in that interchange,” said Michelle Gutierrez.

Even though the Big-I is getting a lot of heat from drivers, there are some people who say there’s nothing wrong with the interchange.

“We’ve never had any problems. If you watch what the signs say, you don’t have any problem,” said Eva Taylor.

“It’s the number of cars that have to use it every day, not the design of it,” said William Taylor.

A 2015 Department of Transportation study confirms a lot of car crashes in the city are concentrated in the area of the Big-I.

The Gravelly Hill Interchange, also known as Spaghetti Junction in Los Angeles, California topped the list for the most insane interchange.

