ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (KRQE) – The Walmart in Bernalillo has been evacuated due to reports of a bomb threat.

According to Bernalillo Police, the store received the threat after 11 a.m. via phone.

The store has been completely evacuated and the New Mexico State Police bomb squad has been called.

There is no other information at this time. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

