APD cracks down on holiday drunk driving

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thanksgiving is one of the busiest traveling holidays, and police say within the last two nights there have been more than a dozen DWI arrest in Albuquerque.

APD officers say on Thanksgiving eve, a 19-year-old crashed into the checkpoint instead of going through it.

“This guy was so blitzed that he ran into a motorcycle in the checkpoint, damaged the motorcycle and this guy had no idea what was going on,” said APD Officer Simon Drobik.

Police say that was Carlos Pedroza. They say on Wednesday after the 19-year-old crashed into the motorcyclist, he admitted to police he had “a couple of beers and smoked three marijuana joints.”

Pedroza was not the only 19-year-old who got into trouble this weekend. Arban Sanchez crashed into a concrete barrier on I-40 near Rio Grande.

That officer found two open glass containers in the car next to Sanchez along with 44 grams of marijuana.

Police also say another man, Joel Torres, drove drunk going east on the westbound lanes of I-40 at a “high rate of speed.”

APD says because of how busy this holiday tends to be, it is the wrong weekend to drink and drive.

“It’s a tri-jurisdictional effort, New Mexico state police, Bernalillo County and saturation patrol on top of that,” said Officer Drobik.

Police say in addition to their DWI unit, regular patrolmen will be looking for drunk drivers the next two nights.

