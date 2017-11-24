Animal Humane offers $5 adoption fees

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Animal Humane is offering a chance to save a life this Black Friday and all weekend long.

Friday, Animal Welfare is offering $5 adoption fees for both cats and dogs.

The special pricing Friday is only offered at the Lucky Paws in the Coronado Mall.

Saturday and Sunday, the prices will be available at all of their shelters.

Those in attendance say it has already been a success.

“I heard about this a few days ago and I’ve been excited to come here. And I think it’s so wonderful that they’re finding homes. It’s almost empty already,” said Irene Molina, who adopted Friday.,

Lucky Paws closes at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

