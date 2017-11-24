Albuquerque Black Friday shoppers come out in waves

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bargain hunters were on the prowl throughout Albuquerque on Black Friday as the biggest holiday shopping event of the year got underway. Whether it’s in-person or online, many shoppers are ready to shell out big bucks.

According to the National Retail Federation, they expect holiday sales this month and next to jump to $682-billion which would be an increase of nearly $30-billion from 2016.

Shoppers News 13 spoke with said it’s a mix of tradition and bargain hunting that brought them out on Black Friday.

“I would say that over the last few years, it’s gotten a little less crowded and I would say that the sales aren’t as good either,” said Brandy Mezzancello, a shopper in Albuquerque.

Kim Whitson also added that she and her friends will continue to come out on Black Friday as part of a tradition. “I like to get out and go shopping myself, a few things that I will get online, but for the most part, I like to get out and go shopping,” added Whitson.

The benefits of the shopping trend were not only felt at the mall but for smaller business owners in Old Town Albuquerque.

“We’re getting the kind of people that are serious shoppers that are not looking for deals, they are looking for quality,” said Jason Pollak, CEO of Deja Vu Refinery Corporation in Old Town.

