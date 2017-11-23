Volunteers serve Thanksgiving meals for community members in need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens of volunteers around the Metro started off their Thanksgiving by serving others.

People around Albuquerque gathered to lend a hand a lift spirits for the family, seniors and homeless who were unable to put a turkey on the table this Thursday.

“It’s such a heartfelt feeling to be here and serve,” said volunteer Valerie Schalow. “We’ve been doing this, my family and I, for four years and we look forward to it every year.”

In Rio Rancho, local leaders helped serve about 1,100 Thanksgiving meals at a McDonald’s on NM 528 near Southern.

“Whether they’re lonely, whether they are unable to put a turkey on the table, they can come and enjoy this time together with friends and family,” said co-owner Clementina Garza

“It’s really an exciting event for everyone,” said co-owner Julian Garza.

This Thanksgiving feast is a partnership between the restaurant and St. Felix Food Pantry. It has been a tradition for 24 years now.

“The need is to be able to feed as many as we possibly can for the holidays,” said Sister Mary Angela Parkins.

Over at the Salvation Army on Broadway, volunteers handed out about 500 meals for the homeless.

Organizers say it takes a lot of planning but it’s well worth it.

“We’re just basically serving back to homeless and it’s kind of to show them that there are people out there who do care about them and who do want to show them God’s love,” Elizabeth Gonzalez said.

A community willing to lend a hand for those in need this Thanksgiving.

Groups and organizations have been serving warm holiday meals over the last few days.

