Thousands line up to save big on Black Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Thousands were out shopping all day and night and everyone has the same thing on their mind. “Trying to get as much stuff for as little money as possible,” Kenny Maham said, who was shopping at Target.

Trying to score a hot ticket item, many people who waited at Kohl’s weren’t shopping for clothes. When asked what item shoppers were shopping for Kyle Jensen said, “The PS4,”. While Kevin Thompson said, “Xbox and a 55 inch TV”.

Eager shoppers were sure to line up early.

“In the past, I got here a little too late and the lines were already backed up to IHOP so I wasn’t going to make that mistake this year,” said Lori Kottenbrook, who was waiting outside of Kohl’s.

While electronics seem to be the hot ticket item, toys were on the mind of many.

“We’re actually looking for a Doc Mc Stuffins type of bassinet,” said Mike Mondragon, visiting from Artesia.

Kenneth Selman said he had to buy toys for his grandkids and his hot ticket item was “legos, legos”.

Natalie Martinez was shopping at Target and she said, “I was probably one of the first hundred here. All I had to get was toys so I got out unharmed. Everyone was going for the electronics”.

Seasoned pro’s say they don’t even think about going into a store without a strategy.

“We have a list written down, we all know what we want. We bring our family with us, husbands and parents and usually the dads get online for us while we stuff our carts and throw our carts to them,” said Alycia Zapach, waiting in line at Toys R Us.

Shoppers say the long hours in line are worth the small receipt totals.

“It was definitely worth it. Like the 5 toys that I got I saved like 70 bucks cause one of the things my daughter wanted was like $100,” Martinez added.

The Albuquerque Police Department wants everyone to remember a few tips when shopping

“You have to keep an eye on everything you buy. Keep an eye on your surroundings when you’re going back and forth to places and just take your time getting there,” Simon Drobik said, APD PIO.

APD also wants everyone to remember to lock their doors and to not leave big-ticket items in plain sight. Many stores shut down at midnight tonight and open bright and early tomorrow morning.

