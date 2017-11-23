New Mexico Legislature seeks anti-harassment training

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico lawmakers are likely to go through sexual harassment prevention training for the first time in more than a decade, as statehouses nationwide grapple with allegations of sexual misconduct.

Senate majority leader Peter Wirth of Santa Fe says the Legislature’s harassment policy covering sexual misconduct is under review.

He is suggesting training for lawmakers before the Legislature convenes in January.

The New Mexico Legislature’s two-page “no harassment policy” was adopted in 2008 and applies to misconduct by lawmakers, legislative staff, lobbyists, vendors and others. Initial investigations are handled internally by legislative agency directors or chief clerks.

Democratic State Sen. Michael Padilla has come under renewed scrutiny for decade-old accusations of harassment against women in a prior job as he campaigns for lieutenant governor.