New Mexico AG wants Uber to release more info on data breach

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas wants Uber to release additional information about the ride-hailing company’s massive data breach, including how many New Mexico residents had their personal information exposed.

The company came clean on Tuesday about its cover-up of a year-old hacking attack that stole personal information of about 57 million customers and drivers.

Balderas’ letter Wednesday to Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi says the San Francisco-based company’s decision to pay a ransom and not report the breach to customers and regulators for more than a year “is gravely concerning.”

Balderas’ questions include how Uber learned of the breach, what security measures were in place, how the breach occurred, what remedial steps have been taken since and how Uber will notify New Mexico customers that their personal information was exposed.