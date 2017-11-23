Legendary New Mexico: Native American Heritage & Culture

In this episode, Native American Heritage & Culture, we do our best to honor and remember the Native American influence in New Mexico. From a center dedicated to keeping the traditions of 19 Pueblos alive, to the distinct languages, to the deep history of the Pueblos and Tribes in our state, Native American Heritage & Culture is an essential part of Legendary New Mexico.

Legendary New Mexico: Indian Pueblo Cultural Center - Since they opened their doors in 1976, the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center (IPCC) has been the hub to recognize the 19 Native American Pueblos…

Legendary New Mexico: New Mexico’s 19 Pueblos - Each of the 19 Pueblo tribes in New Mexico are a sovereign nation. At one time Pueblos tribes reached into what now is Colorado and Arizona …

Legendary New Mexico: Navajo Nation - They are the “people of the land”. Diné is the literal translation for a nation of more than 340,000 men women and children living in a bre…

Legendary New Mexico: Native American Tribes in New Mexico - There are three Native American tribes in New Mexico: the Jicarilla Apache, located in northern New Mexico near the Colorado Border; the Mes…

Legendary New Mexico: Pueblo Revolt - When the Spanish arrived in the New Mexico territories, they sparked what would become more than a century of struggle and strife with the N…

Legendary New Mexico: Native American Pueblos, Distinct Languages - While there are striking similarities among the 19 Native American Pueblos in the state of New Mexico, there are distinct differences in the…

Explore New Mexico Timelines

Explore Legendary New Mexico