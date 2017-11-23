Legendary New Mexico: Native American Heritage & Culture

In this episode, Native American Heritage & Culture, we do our best to honor and remember the Native American influence in New Mexico. From a center dedicated to keeping the traditions of 19 Pueblos alive, to the distinct languages, to the deep history of the Pueblos and Tribes in our state, Native American Heritage & Culture is an essential part of Legendary New Mexico.
Legendary New Mexico: Indian Pueblo Cultural Center - Since they opened their doors in 1976, the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center (IPCC) has been the hub to recognize the 19 Native American Pueblos…
Legendary New Mexico: New Mexico’s 19 Pueblos - Each of the 19 Pueblo tribes in New Mexico are a sovereign nation. At one time Pueblos tribes reached into what now is Colorado and Arizona …
Legendary New Mexico: Navajo Nation - They are the “people of the land”. Diné is the literal translation for a nation of more than 340,000 men women and children living in a bre…
Legendary New Mexico: Native American Tribes in New Mexico - There are three Native American tribes in New Mexico: the Jicarilla Apache, located in northern New Mexico near the Colorado Border; the Mes…
Legendary New Mexico: Pueblo Revolt - When the Spanish arrived in the New Mexico territories, they sparked what would become more than a century of struggle and strife with the N…
Legendary New Mexico: Native American Pueblos, Distinct Languages - While there are striking similarities among the 19 Native American Pueblos in the state of New Mexico, there are distinct differences in the…
