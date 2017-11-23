Kristen’s Thanksgiving Day Forecast

THANKSGIVING: A very comfortable Thanksgiving Day ahead of us with afternoon highs soaring well above seasonal normals area-wide – expect high temps to climb well into the 50s, 60s and 70s. Sunshine will blanket the state with no significant rain or snow expected. Winds out of the north/northwest will stay beneath the 15mph mark in most locales. Bottom line: pleasant Thanksgiving weather expected for all.

FRIDAY: If you’re headed out early to get some shopping done, be sure to grab the jacket! Overnight lows will bottom out in the 20s, 30s and 40s making for a chilly start to our Friday. Afternoon temperatures will rebound nicely with most of us a few degrees warmer than Thursday – Albuquerque forecast high: 70°. Sunshine will once again dominate with no significant shot at rain or snow (high pressure in control).

WEEKEND: A cold front will dive in over the Northeast Plains late Friday into Saturday, cooling temperatures to start the weekend. This moisture-lacking front will not do anything in the way of rain or snow, but more than likely kick up the winds as it passes. Expect a mostly sunny sky overhead both Saturday and Sunday.