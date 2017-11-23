John’s Thursday Evening Forecast

It was a warm Thanksgiving with several locations across north central New Mexico hitting record highs this afternoon. Albuquerque saw one of the warmest Thanksgivings on record. Friday will continue to be warm with temperatures well above average. A cold front will drop into the east Friday night, cooling temperatures there a few degrees for Saturday. A storm system could still impact New Mexico for the middle of next week, but the more promising storms will likely not arrive until early December.

Advertisement