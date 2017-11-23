Holly Holm gives her take on which is harder to train through, Thanksgiving or Christmas

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Albuquerque’s own Holly Holm is currently training to take on Cris Cyborg on December 30th in Las Vegas, Nevada, a part of UFC 219. The fight will be for the UFC Featherweight title, and a win here would make holm a two-division champion in the UFC.

Training is hard for any fight camp, but especially during the holiday season. It’s the food that makes things difficult, and Holm feels the holiday woes. “Thanksgiving it’s like I’ll eat some turkey. I make some red chile to go on it, I don’t need the gravy, I can do that, eat some sweet potatoes without all the sugar without all of the sugar, that’s fine. It’s a healthy meal. Christmas is the hard one, because it’s like there is fudge and cookies and rice crispy treats, there’s a lot. I think Christmas is harder than thanksgiving as far as eating good”, said Holly Holm.