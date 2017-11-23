Albuquerque restaurant serves 200 Thanksgiving meals to foster kids and families

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a feast that filled both stomachs and hearts. An Albuquerque restaurant opened their doors for families who have already opened up their hearts for kids in need.

There was plenty of pie and puzzles to go around at Groundstone Restaurant Thanksgiving Day as newly established families created new holiday memories.

“It just means that wonderful people are out there helping and they do give back to us,” said adoptive parent Rosina Romero

The restaurant served more than 200 meals to foster children and their foster families.

“This is our opportunity to give back,” said General Manager David Roberts.

For some, it was their first time to enjoy a holiday meal together.

“My parents already had a baby and they met me and they needed to take me home and they took me home,” said server Sarah Shepardson.

Shepardson said she was excited to help at the first ever “Feast of Love”.

“I was adopted so as soon as I found out they were feeding families from CYFD I was like yeah, well I have to help out,” Shepardson said.

Adopted out of foster care at 18-months-old, Shepardson said she is thankful for her parent’s sacrifice. She called it an honor to serve foster families.

“It’s a hard thing to take in kids from the system. You don’t know what you are getting in to and to be able to offer them the love and the care. It’s just an incredible experience,” Shepardson said.

An experience her parents wanted to be a part of, and they also volunteered to serve.

“It’s showing that the families are appreciated because it does change your family. The whole lifestyle it changes because you are bringing in new children to the family,” Laura Shepardson said.

The restaurant partnered with CYFD to invite the families. About 20 staffers volunteered their time to give each and every family the Thanksgiving they deserve.

“It just took love,” Roberts said.

All of the food Thursday was donated by U.S. Foods. Groundstone management said they plan to make the Feast of Love an annual event.

