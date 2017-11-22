Veterans create American flag display to counteract National Anthem protests

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s no secret, Thanksgiving is one of the biggest days for watching football. This year though, the focus may not only be on the game. Some wonder if NFL players will continue to protest during the National Anthem.

The song, which typically brings Americans to their feet, is still at the center of a movement over racial injustice. For months, NFL players have taken a knee, sat down or locked arms during the Star-Spangled Banner.

As the controversial movement continues to spark debate across the nation, a local group is taking a stand in their own, much smaller way.

At the New Mexico Veterans Memorial Museum in Albuquerque, you will find a display case of nearly 40 American flags.

Volunteer Curator Mary Cox said she came up with the idea after seeing the anthem protests before the games.

“I’m a Navy veteran and the flag means a lot to veterans,” Cox said.

The display that went up on Veteran’s Day is made up of donated burial flags, pictures of flags and even small hand-held flags.

‘We have a lot of burial flags, ” Cox said. “Some are 48 star, because if they were killed during WWII.”

Cox is not taking sides on the message behind the NFL protests, but you might be able to guess what side of the kneel or stand debate she’s on.

“We stand up,” Cox said.

Cox said by now, the rotating display would have been changed, but she’s now thinking of keeping it up longer and making it bigger.

She said it may not come down until the display on football fields during the anthem changes.

“I wish I could talk to them individually and educate them,” Cox said. “If I have a protest, I can protest with a lot of stuff, just don’t use the flag or the National Anthem for that purpose, use something else.”

Cox said the display is not only seen by New Mexicans. The museum welcomes dozens of tour groups from across the nation every month.

Cox said the donated burial flags are put in rotation to be flown at the memorial daily. If you need to donate a flag to be disposed of properly, they have a mailbox onsite.

