UNM Athletics appoints new Chief Financial Officer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico’s Athletic Director has appointed someone to get a handle on the department’s money mess.

The Athletic Department has been dealing with the mess ever since Larry Barker exposed public money was used to take private citizens on an expensive golf trip to Scotland.

An audit later revealed the ski team was cut so money could be given to other sports, as athletics was giving away perks to people who never donated to the school and some coaches were being overpaid.

Now, AD Eddie Nunez as named Rob Robinson as the Chief Financial Officer to the department to oversee fiscal operations and budget management.

Robinson comes from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga where he did the same job. He’ll start at UNM in January.

