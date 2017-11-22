This week Albuquerque is filled with Thanksgiving feasts, pub crawls, and the River of Lights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — This week in Albuquerque is filled with Thanksgiving feasts, pub crawls, and the River of Lights!

1. River of Lights. Details: Experience millions of glowing, sparkling lights and over 150 dazzling light displays, animated sculptures, and synchronized music light show at New Mexico’s largest walk-through holiday production. Closed Dec. 24 and 25. Date and Time: Daily through Dec. 30, 6-9:30 p.m. Location: ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden. Price: Adults $12 Children $6 e. URL: http://visitalbuquerque.org/abq365/events/detail/River-of-Lights/36989/

2. Rio Grande Arts & Crafts Festival Holiday Show. Details: Bring your friends and family to the this wonderful holiday festival on Thanksgiving weekend to kick off that holiday shopping and ease into the season! Every November, this renowned festival comes to live to shakes things up during the busiest shopping weekend of the year. Here, shoppers can find the most memorable and original gifts for everyone on their list, whether it’s a whimsical piece of pottery, a handmade leather belt, one-of-a-kind piece of jewelry, photograph, or a striking piece of fine art. Date and Time: Friday-Sunday 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Location: EXPO New Mexico: Home of the State Fair. Price: $8 e. URL: http://visitalbuquerque.org/abq365/events/detail/Rio-Grande-Arts-Crafts-Festival-Holiday-Show/33975/

3. Toast a Ghost Haunted Pub Crawl. Details: A 4.5 hour indoor/outdoor Ghost Walk visiting Old Town’s haunted bars, pubs, and saloons. Featuring the finest entertainment, you’ll enjoy Old Town’s curious history and both types of local spirits, ghosts and alcohol. You, your tour guide, and other fellow pub-crawlers will spend approximately 30 minutes at each location, so you will have time to digest the chilling story about the establishment along with a drink. This is a 21+ event. Date and Time: Today 6 – 10:30 p.m. Location: History & Ghost Tours of Old Town. Price: $17 e. URL: http://visitalbuquerque.org/abq365/events/detail/Toast-a-Ghost-Haunted-Pub-Crawl/36689/

4. The Nutcracker Ballet. Details: The Nutcracker Ballet – featuring current American Ballet Theatre dancers and current New York City Ballet Principal dancers. New Mexico Ballet will be joined by David Felberg and the New Mexico Philharmonic to present this classic with a full, live orchestra, professional dancers, and beautiful sets and costumes. Date and Time: Every Saturday 2 p.m. & 7 p.m and Sunday 2 p.m. through Dec. 3. Location: Popejoy Hall. Price: $9-$11 e. URL: http://visitalbuquerque.org/abq365/events/detail/Performance-The-Nutcracker-Ballet/36326/

5. Winterfest. Details: This is a free event to start off the holiday season on Civic Plaza! There are lots of great local vendors for all your Christmas shopping needs! Santa Claus will be on site for kids to talk to! This will also be the grand opening of the Holiday Ice Cube Skating Rink Season! Skating is also free! There will be comfort food, holiday treats, hot cocoa, eggnog, and adult libations to warm you up, along with all of the Christmas decorations! Date and Time: This and next Saturday 4-7 p.m. Location: Civic Plaza. Price: Free e. URL: http://visitalbuquerque.org/abq365/events/detail/Winterfest/37234/

6. Thanksgiving Feast. Details: Thanksgiving is a day to gather the community for a heart feast, and the Pueblo Harvest Café is happy to serve as host. Help yourself to a beautiful buffet of breakfast dishes like Red Chile Buttermilk Biscuits and Green Chile Gravy, then stay for autumn salads, sides of Oven Bread Stuffing and Sweet Potato Mash, and an array of entrees hot off the carving station. Be sure to save room for favorites like Pueblo Pie, and Wojapi Berry Crisp, so don’t delay and make a reservation now! Date and Time: Thursday 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Location: Pueblo Harvest Cafe. Price: $45 e. URL: http://visitalbuquerque.org/abq365/events/detail/Thanksgiving-Feast/36581/

7. Gruet Winery Tour. Details: Gruet Winery has been producing award-winning Methode Champnoise sparkling wines from it’s Albuquerque, NM winery for more than 25 years. A family winemaking tradition straight from their native Bethon, France, learn the Gruet Winery family’s history and discover the unique process involved in Champagne-style wine making. Date and Time: Saturday 2 p.m. Location: Gruet Winery. Price: $5 e. URL: http://visitalbuquerque.org/abq365/events/detail/Gruet-Winery-Tour/34099/

For more information, visit the ABQ 365 website.