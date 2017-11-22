Indian Pueblo Cultural Center offers Indigenous Thanksgiving Presentation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The contributions and innovations of Native Americans go far beyond food and agriculture, and Indian Pueblo Cultural Center gives details in their Indigenous Thanksgiving Presentation.

Some of the IPCC topics include:

Ancestral influences of present day Pueblo people can intimately be tied to the culture and heritage of Pueblo people, who as agrarian societies are seen as Earth caretakers. An excellent example of this kind of characteristic Pueblo culture continues to be incorporated through long-established planting and irrigation techniques.

Thanksgiving dinner table ingredients such as corn, potatoes, pumpkins, squash and turkey, which are contributions to the entire world by America’s indigenous peoples. These items are indigenous to the Americas and were nowhere to be found in the Eastern Hemisphere prior to 1492.

At a time designated as a national day of giving thanks here in America, many Native people are mindful of the things to be thankful for, such as culture, heritage and language, as well as the freedom to participate and exercise these freedoms. Mindful of the struggles and sacrifices of those who have come before, which enable the Pueblo people to be able to tell ‘their story’ — not just on Thanksgiving, but every day and for future days and generations to come.

For more information on the Indigenous Thanksgiving presentation, visit the IPCC website.