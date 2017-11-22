Thanksgiving desserts without cheating are made possible by ‘The Decadent Diabetic’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The traditional Thanksgiving desserts don’t have to be laden with carbs, according to “The Decadent Diabetic.”

November is National Diabetes Month and for many of us that means approaching a traditionally carb-laden Thanksgiving table with a bit of caution. Luckily, there are some delicious alternatives anyone can incorporate this holiday and every day.

“The Decadent Diabetic,” Ward Alper graces the KRQE kitchen with some insulin-safe, healthy and delicious recipes, including the consummate winter tart: the Apple Cranberry Crunch Tart.

Apple Cranberry Crunch Tart

8 Servings

Net Carbohydrates 11 grams

Crust:

Chef’s Note: When apples and cranberries are in season, I like to make as many desserts using them as I can. This is one of Ward’s personal favorites. The nuts add so much texture to the finished tart without adding many carbohydrates. Put the cranberries on the bottom of the tart both as a surprise for guests and because they tend to “pop” open all over the tart if you do them on the top. Use this sweet crust below for all of the tart recipes.

9-10 inch removable bottom fluted tart pan sprayed or well buttered.

2/3 cup flour

1/3 cup toasted walnuts (you can substitute pecans)

¼ cup sugar replacement of choice

1 pinch salt

¼ tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp. ground ginger

½ tsp. baking powder

4 TBSP. butter

1 large egg

Filling:

3 large eggs

1/2 cup sugar replacement of choice

1/3 cup sour cream or heavy cream

1-2 Tbsp. brandy (Optional)

Or

1 Tbsp. Trop 50 orange juice

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 tsp. ground cinnamon plus 1 tsp. to sprinkle over the top of the tart.

1 Tbsp. butter to dot top of tart

1-2 Medium eating apples (Jazz, Pink Cripps, Granny Smith, Braeburn, etc.)

½ cup fresh or frozen cranberries

Topping:

½ cup chopped walnuts (or pecans)

2 TBSP. butter

¼ cup sugar replacement of choice

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

How I prepare this recipe:

Crust: In a food processor with a steel blade, pulse all of the dry ingredients until very well combined and the almonds disappear into the mixture. Add cold butter and pulse until butter is well distributed in the flour mixture. Add the egg and pulse until mixture forms a ball on the blade. Remove dough pat into a disc about 5-6 in. Wrap disc in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least ½ hour, but overnight will also work.

Roll out the crust on flowered surface to about a 14 in circle. Using your fingers fit into tart pan. This dough is fragile and will break. Not to worry just piece it together with your fingers. Refrigerate for 15-20 minutes before filling

Filling: Combine all ingredients EXCEPT the apples and cranberries in a bowl. Using an electric mixer, beat slowly to combine and then increase the speed to thoroughly blend.

Remove the crust from the refrigerator and distribute the cranberries evenly as you can across the bottom of the crust.

Peel and slice the apples thinly and arrange in the slices in a lotus pattern around the tart shell. SLOWLY spoon the custard over the apples.

Topping: Combine the chopped nuts, butter and sugar substitute. Sprinkle over the tart.

Bake at 350° F. for 26-30 minutes until the custard is set and the apples and nuts are a light golden color.

Allow to cool completely before removing from the tart pan.