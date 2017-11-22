Suspect accused of shooting man at former mayoral candidate’s campaign office to stay behind bars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of murdering a man at a former mayoral candidate’s headquarters will stay behind bars.

The shooting happened at a former write-in candidate Stella Padilla’s campaign office near Central and Rio Grande in late October.

Steve Kramer and others were at the office helping clean it out when Vincent Guiterrez showed up to pick up furniture they said he could have.

Then suddenly a witness says Kramer went crazy and pulled out a gun and shot him for no apparent reason.

Wednesday Kramer pleaded not guilty and was placed on a no-bond hold.

