Suspect accused of shooting man at former mayoral candidate’s campaign office to stay behind bars

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of murdering a man at a former mayoral candidate’s headquarters will stay behind bars.

The shooting happened at a former write-in candidate Stella Padilla’s campaign office near Central and Rio Grande in late October.

Steve Kramer and others were at the office helping clean it out when Vincent Guiterrez showed up to pick up furniture they said he could have.

Then suddenly a witness says Kramer went crazy and pulled out a gun and shot him for no apparent reason.

Wednesday Kramer pleaded not guilty and was placed on a no-bond hold.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s