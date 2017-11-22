Sunport sees moderate traffic ahead of Thanksgiving

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More people are expected to fly this year for Thanksgiving.

Wednesday is one of the busiest days of the year at the airports. The TSA expects to screen more than 26 million during the 12-day Thanksgiving travel period.

So far, major airports are reporting impressive crowds, but that didn’t appear to be the case at the Sunport Wednesday.

“I was actually expecting there to be a lot of people considering that it’s the day before Thanksgiving, I would have expected a full airport, but it’s wonderful to see the traffic isn’t that heavy here today,” said traveler David Church.

Most travelers are driving. AAA says the worst time to drive is between 3 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. The best time to drive is actually Thanksgiving morning.

