Save some of the Black Friday cash for ‘Small Business Saturday’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Before spending on Black Friday, viewers are encouraged to “shop small and buy big” at local stores to support the economic well-being of our community.

Small Business Saturday highlights the year-round impact of shopping small. It is a day to encourage holiday shoppers to visit local small businesses, to “shop small and buy big.” There are approximately 157,000 small businesses in New Mexico, accounting for nearly 96 percent of state businesses and employing over 55 percent of the state’s private workforce.

Shopping small is making an investment in the economic well being of our local community.

Last year, there were 112 million consumers that shopped small on Saturday and spent over $15 billion. The Small Business Administration is joining with American Express and the Chamber of Commerce to encourage shoppers to shop local, eat local and spend local.

Small Business Saturday is on Nov. 25, 2017.

For more information, visit the SBA website.