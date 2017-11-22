Santa Fe named ‘drunkest city’ in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular website says the drunkest city in the state is Santa Fe.

The news outlet 24-7 Wall Street reviewed the percentage of men and women who reported binge drinking in metro areas across the country.

They also collected data on alcohol-induced deaths from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but the article states “despite Santa Fe ranking as the heaviest drinking metro area in New Mexico, unhealthy drinking habits are relatively uncommon there.”

“I think any place could be subject to this and sometimes I think it just depends on the social resources and state of mind,” said Robin Grant of Santa Fe.

According to the DWI Resource Center, Albuquerque, Las Cruces and Gallup have the worst drunk driving problems in the state.

