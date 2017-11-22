Registered sex offender accused of molesting 3 girls pleads not guilty

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A registered sex offender who is accused of molesting the girls he babysat was in court Wednesday.

James Highfield admitted to the allegations in October after the girls — ages 4, 8 and 8 — told their mother what happened.

The 62-year-old had been watching the girls since August and also admitted to taking pornographic pictures of them. Despite admitting to it, he pleaded not guilty Wednesday and was ordered to be held on a no bond hold.

Highfield is a convicted sex offender out of Alabama and South Carolina.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s