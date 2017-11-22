Registered sex offender accused of molesting 3 girls pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A registered sex offender who is accused of molesting the girls he babysat was in court Wednesday.

James Highfield admitted to the allegations in October after the girls — ages 4, 8 and 8 — told their mother what happened.

The 62-year-old had been watching the girls since August and also admitted to taking pornographic pictures of them. Despite admitting to it, he pleaded not guilty Wednesday and was ordered to be held on a no bond hold.

Highfield is a convicted sex offender out of Alabama and South Carolina.

