Phone alert leads to barricaded burglary suspect, SWAT arrest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (KRQE) – It all started with a phone alert when a homeowner spotted a man on a surveillance camera, breaking into his home Tuesday night. It would take a SWAT team to take the suspected burglar into custody.

The homeowner told KRQE News 13 exclusively, that without that alert on his phone, a known repeat offender would have gotten away with another crime.

Cameras cover a large portion of the neighborhood in the Heights. Some are even connected to cell phones.

“Got an alert on our telephone from our video cameras on the outside of the house that the video camera saw somebody,” the homeowner said.

The homeowner wanted to remain anonymous, but he said when he pulled up the video on his phone Tuesday night, he saw a suspicious person on his property and called police.

“It’s disturbing, definitely disturbing that somebody had access to the inside of our house and looked at everything that we own,” the homeowner said.

Police believe the man on that surveillance footage is 22-year-old Raymond Ledon. They said when officers arrived on scene, Ledon ran and broke into another home. That’s where he barricaded himself for several hours.

“Cop cars pretty much bumper to bumper. SUVs, flack jackets, full armor, automatic weapons,” said neighbor Patrick Matteson.

Back in September, Ledon was arrested for breaking and entering. After he ran from police he was found hiding on a roof.

“I was made aware by the detective that he’s a repeat offender and he lives within a couple blocks. It’s very possible that he broke into or tried to break into a couple of the other residences right where we live,” the homeowner said.

The homeowner says he’s glad an arrest was made but still has concerns.

“I don’t have a lot of confidence that he will get the punishment he deserves and may possibly be back out on the street doing the same thing within a week,” he said.

The homeowner tells us he’s looking to add security to his home and plans to add burglar bars on the entries to his home. Ledon was released from jail Wednesday night on his own recognizance.

