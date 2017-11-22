November 22nd Morning Rush: Some ART construction cones to come down along Central

1. Some orange construction cones surrounding the new Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus lanes along Central are set to come down. Officials are planning to clear the new bus lanes from Coors to Rio Grande and in Nob Hill, to help with traffic flow for Black Friday shopping. ART officials say drivers could now be ticketed if they are caught traveling in the new bus lane. Also, we’re just days away from riders getting their first taste of ART service. Free rides will be up and running for the River of Lights on Friday and Saturday. Mayor Berry is set to be on hand in Nob Hill Wednesday at 9 a.m. for the removal of the cones.

2. A Roswell school resource officer is without a job and facing charges for allegedly trying to lure boys into having sex. According to police, Mesa Middle School students say officer Alonzo Barrientos started sending sexual messages to male students, sharing and asking for pictures. Police also say someone came forward alleging that he was having sex with their little brother, which launched the investigation. Barrientos is now charged with solicitation and was fired immediately. While there are allegations Barrientos actually had sex with minors, he is not charged with that.

3. A chilly start to the day with morning temperatures in the 20s, 30s and 40s (cold than Tuesday thanks to a passing cold front).

4. There are still questions this morning over the amount of money the University of New Mexico Lobo coach Paul Weir owes New Mexico State University. NMSU sent him this letter in April, saying he owed them $500,000 for voluntarily terminating his contract without permission to leave for the Lobos. Weir’s agent responded saying he would owe at most $375,000. In May, Weir tried to settle offering to pay a $250,000 buyout half of what state says he owes.

5. Dozens of local families who may not be able to afford a Thanksgiving meal, are set to receive all the trimmings thanks to the YMCA. Volunteers worked to prepare 6,000 pounds of food to be distributed to 130 Albuquerque families. They’ll also be receiving enough food to last a few weeks, after Thanksgiving.

Morning’s Top Stories