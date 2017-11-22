Northwestern New Mexico community no longer must boil water

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — A boil-water advisory that marked the start of a water crisis in San Juan County more than a year ago is ending.

The New Mexico Environment Department confirmed Tuesday it is lifting a water advisory for residents of the Harvest Gold subdivision.

State regulators say the drinking water was exceeding safe standards for turbidity. But water samples now show no sign of contamination or unsafe turbidity levels.

The June 2016 advisory had warned residents to boil tap water before using it for cooking, cleaning or drinking.

The Harvest Gold water system serves 460 customers in the Crouch Mesa area.

AV Water Company previously owned Harvest Gold. Now, it belongs to the Apple Orchard Mutual Domestic Water Consumers Association.