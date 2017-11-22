Nonprofit education organization partnering older adults with young students looking for volunteers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A non-profit organization, linking generations and changing young lives throughout the metro is searching for more volunteers.

The Oasis Intergenerational Tutoring program pairs elementary-aged kids with older adults with a goal of helping the young students learn to read better.

Every Tuesday, “Mister Dan” meets with 2nd grader Benjamin Wheeler Delgado. Their conversations range in topics from what was for breakfast to Spiderman, Benjamin’s favorite book.

On this day, while Benjamin is reading books, he’s also learning new words, like “toboggan.”

It’s all thanks to OASIS Albuquerque, a nonprofit education organization that pairs adults age 50 and up, like Dan and Margaret Wolford, with young students in grades K-4. The kids in this program have been identified by their teachers as reading below grade level proficiency.

“If they don’t learn to read by the third grade, they’re lost. So we thought if we could help them get past that hump we would be doing a good job,” said Dan Wolford.

The Wolfords don’t have a background in teaching, but they do have a passion for helping others, which is why they began volunteering with OASIS two years ago.

“I think at this age you start to want to give back and even more than you have before,” said Margaret Wolford.

They meet with students once per week for the entire school year, developing their tutor-student relationship into something more. Both parties leave with new pieces of knowledge at the end of each day.

“They are able to help us with our cell phones and all that good stuff,” said Margaret.

That’s one of the missions behind the OASIS program, lifelong learning. All in hopes of using the special relationship by bridging generations to benefit both student and tutor.

“It’s a great idea and its one that you wouldn’t think off hand would work but it does because age doesn’t matter. It’s really more of a knowledge thing or how you can help somebody else to help to do what they need to do. Whether that’s them helping us or us helping them,” said Margaret Wolford.

Right now, there are nearly 300 volunteers working in schools throughout Albuquerque, Rio Rancho and Bernalillo. Their goal is to have 500 volunteers by the next school year.

The next training to become a mentor will be in January.

The program was also recently honored by the New Mexico chapter of the National Education Association.

For more information, click here.