New Mexico couple accused of sexually abusing 2 children

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A 56-year-old babysitter and his girlfriend are accused of sexually assaulting two children.

Dona Ana County deputies say a girl came forward accusing Jorge Espinoza-Vega and Imelda Carbajal of sexually abusing her and her cousin everyday for two years.

Investigators say the couple were trusted family friends. Vega’s neighbors say they are disgusted to hear the accusations.

Deputies say when confronted, Carbajal laughed at the girl’s grandmother. She claimed law enforcement would never press charges since the abuse happened years ago.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps