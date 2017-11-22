Mayor Berry celebrates unfinished projects before leaving office

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In case you haven’t noticed, the mayor has been busy in his last month in office, holding ceremonies for projects that are not yet finished.

“I think Mayor Berry wants to make sure he gets credit or recognition for all these activities that he’ll argue he started and might not finish on his watch, but definitely were initiated by him,” KRQE Political Analyst Gabe Sanchez said.

Wednesday afternoon it was the unfinished baseball complex. Wednesday morning it was a ceremony for taking down the orange barrels for the ART work on Central — with the project still a month away from being done.

In the past couple of weeks, Mayor Berry celebrated the opening of the parking garage at the still unfinished One Central building downtown, and before that a ceremony for finishing the skeleton of the penguin exhibit at the zoo.

KRQE News 13 asked UNM Political Science Professor Gabe Sanchez about the strategy behind holding these ceremonies for unfinished projects before leaving office, as his popularity suffers in the wake of the crime problem and the ART controversy.

“I think being able to paint some positivity particularly towards the tail end here, hopefully … diminishes some of the sting that you might have from the ART project,” Sanchez said.

There was a lot of talk about the mayor running for higher office after his term is up Dec. 1. He says he has no political plans for now.

