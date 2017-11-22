A ridge of high pressure will dominate our weather through the holiday weekend. The high will lock any moisture well off to the north. The result will be sunny skies and temperatures well above average. Highs will max out in the high 60s in the Albuquerque area Thanksgiving day. Highs should be in the low 70s the rest of the weekend. The high will break down next week and allow the storm track to return the state.

Mark's Wednesday Evening Forecast