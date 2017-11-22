Low carb options from ‘The Decadent Diabetic’ offer Thanksgiving options

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The traditional Thanksgiving meal doesn’t have to be weighed down with carbs, thanks to recipes from “The Decadent Diabetic.”

November is National Diabetes Month and for many of us that means approaching a traditionally carb-laden Thanksgiving table with a bit of caution. Luckily, there are some delicious alternatives anyone can incorporate this holiday and every day.

“The Decadent Diabetic,” Ward Alper graces the KRQE kitchen with some insulin-safe, healthy and delicious recipes, including “Sketti Sauce” made with virtually carb-free Shirataki noodles.

“Sketti” Sauce

Serving size ½ cup sauce

Carbohydrates 11 grams

Ingredients:

¼ cup olive oil

1 large onion roughly chopped

3-5 cloves of garlic, minced or grated

3- 28 ounce cans of diced tomatoes (San Marzanno is amazing)

Salt and pepper to taste and your doctor’s suggestion

½ tsp. baking soda

½ cup red wine (optional)

4 TBSP. FRESH parsley, chopped

4 TBSP. FRESH basil, chopped

2 TSP. DRY oregano

1 bay leaf

How to prepare the recipe:

Heat the olive oil in a pot large enough to hold all the ingredients. Add the chopped

onions and cook until a light golden brown. Add the garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Add

the canned tomatoes. Cook over high heat until it JUST starts to simmer. Add all of the

remaining ingredients, cover and simmer for 25-30 minutes. Remove bay leaf. If you like

a chunky sauce, you are good to go. If you prefer it smoother, blend in a blender, food

processor, or use an immersion blender stick.

Baked Meatballs

(I make these in batches and freeze them)

Servings 2

Net carbs 8g per serving (about 6 Balls)

Chef’s Note: I like a lot of small meat balls rather than one or two large ones. If you

want large ones you need to fry these rather than bake them.

Ingredients:

¾ – pound lean ground beef or turkey or in combination

2 – Tbsp. minced onion, scallion, or shallot

1 – clove of garlic, grated

½ – tsp. dry basil

½ – tsp. dry oregano

2 – TBSP.. parmesan cheese

2- – TBSP. panko or bread crumbs

salt and pepper to taste

1 egg slightly beaten

Cooking spray for the pan

HOW TO PREPARE THE RECIPE:

Preheat oven to 425°F.

Combine all of the ingredients except the meat. Add in the meat and combine.

Using a small (1 ounce) ice cream scoop out the meatballs and place on a baking

sheet.

Place in a 425°F. oven and bake for 10 minutes. Reverse the pan and cook 5 minutes

more.

Add to soups or tomato sauce.