Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

WEDNESDAY: A chilly start to the day with morning temperatures in the 20s, 30s and 40s (cold than Tuesday thanks to a passing cold front). Afternoon highs will climb above seasonal normals across western and central NM – expect highs in the 50s & 60s. More of the same is expected across eastern NM leaving most of the Plains closer to average highs for this time of year. No rain or snow is expected within statelines today – expect filtered sunshine and high clouds with light winds out of the west 5-15mph. An area of high pressure will begin to shift further east over NM while still pushing the storm track well to the north.

THURSDAY: Even warmer! Afternoon highs will jump 5° over Wednesday’s highs – expect high temperatures to climb well into the 60s across the Albuquerque-metro area. Sunshine will once again dominate over the region.

FRIDAY: Temperatures will continue to climb with highs in the 50s, 60s and 70s across the state under a mostly sunny sky.