John’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Temperatures will continue to warm up this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Expect the nice weather for Thanksgiving Day with afternoon highs running 15° – 20° above average. The ridge of high pressure dominating our weather will continue to dominate for Friday before a dry back door cold front moves into the east, cooling temperatures a few degrees for the weekend.

The outlook for next week continues to improve as a storm system is expected to kick the ridge out, giving the state a better shot at rain and mountain snow for the middle of next week. After seeing above average temperatures for nearly the entire month, afternoon highs will drop a few degrees below average by the middle of next week. A couple more storms could impact the state in early December.